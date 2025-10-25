Man Told His Wife She Could Pick Their Baby’s Name, But His Decision Didn’t Go Down Well On His Side Of The Family

If you were expecting your first child, how would you go about picking a baby name? Would you and your partner be equally involved, or would one of you get to pick the name?

This man decided to let his wife pick out their baby’s name since it’s very important to her.

She’s had a list of baby names since she was 10.

But his decision was not received well by his side of the family.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for letting my wife name our children from the list she’s created over the last 20 years? My wife and I (both 30) are expecting our first child, and I told her she should pick the name off her list she loves the most for our baby. She started thinking of baby names when she was 10.

This man’s wife has been thinking about her future baby names for decades.

She’s kept that same physical list and amended it over time. It has grown, it has shrunk, and it has swapped for different variants of names, but it’s the same list. I know she loves all the names on there and they all mean something to her. She’s wanted to name her future kids off that list since she was a kid.

So he told her she could pick their first child’s name.

I have names I like or don’t like, but I never put the same thought into what I’d name my future kids and I don’t dislike any of her names. So when she suggested we start talking about baby names, I told her to go for a name on her list. I didn’t mind which one. That’s how I feel. I’m excited to learn the name she picks, but I know this is a more meaningful process for her.

She was so happy, but his family wasn’t as thrilled.

My wife’s so happy and she’s waiting to make her final decision until closer to her due date or when baby’s here. We mentioned it to a couple of people, and on my side, it did not go over well. They felt like I should be more involved and be putting forward ideas to try and get some family names in somewhere. I’d never suggest family names even we did pick names together. I told my family to get over it and know that whatever name gets chosen has my approval.

They called him lazy.

They told me it’s very lazy, and names have the most balance when chosen by two people instead of only one. I rolled my eyes and changed the subject now. My wife hadn’t expected the reaction we got and neither did I, but I let it wash off of me. Since this is such a big deal to a small number of people, I wondered if it would be to others. Hence, I’m asking AITA?

Is he being lazy, or should his family mind their own business?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

What matters is that the baby is loved.

