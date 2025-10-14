Father Did Not Let His Daughter And Her Fiancé Stay In The Guest Bedroom Because He Uses It For His Hobby

Welcoming loved ones into your home isn’t always as smooth and simple as you expect.

If you had a guest bedroom that you used as a hobby room, would you move your hobby items to the side when guests came to visit, or would you refuse to use the room as a guest bedroom?

This man was excited to host his daughter and her fiancé for the weekend.

However, a disagreement arose when they were unhappy with the sleeping arrangements.

AITA for refusing to let my daughter’s fiancé stay in our guest room because I use it for my hobby? I (49M) might be in the wrong here, so I would love to hear outside perspectives. My daughter (23F) got engaged recently and came to visit us with her fiancé (24M). We live a few states away, so I get that traveling is tiring, but we were happy to host for the weekend.

This man set up their guest room to become a private studio for his collectibles.

Now, I’ve had my guest room set up for my miniature wargaming for the past few years. It’s my space, where I go to decompress after work, and it’s honestly the only spot in the house that’s fully mine. My wife has the sunroom, and the rest of the house is kind of communal. I’ve got thousands of dollars of models in there, custom terrain, a 3D printer setup, etc. It’s not just a hobby. It’s an investment, and frankly, a form of art.

He prepared an office couch for his daughter and her fiancé.

Anyway, when they arrived, I had the office couch made up for them. It’s a pull-out, memory foam, with a decent blanket that’s very clean. My daughter seemed fine with it, but her fiancé kind of made a face. He later asked why they couldn’t just sleep in the guest room. I told him plainly it wasn’t available, because it’s not a guest room anymore. It’s my studio.

His daughter confronted him about not letting them stay in the guest room.

Later that night, my daughter confronted me privately and said I was being selfish and ridiculous. She said that it’s just for two nights. She also said they felt unwelcome and like I was prioritizing plastic figurines over family. I told her that’s not fair. They have a place to sleep. It’s not like I made them sleep on the floor.

Even his wife is being cold to him.

Now, my wife is giving me the cold shoulder and said I could have just packed it up for a weekend. But again, it’s not like these are toys you throw in a box. Some of them are fragile. Some are half-painted. I don’t want to spend days reorganizing and then undoing all that work just because they didn’t like the setup. They left a day early.

His daughter continued to bombard him with guilt-tripping texts

Now, I’m getting texts from my daughter about how I chose my hobby over her happiness, which just seems dramatic to me. I might be the jerk because maybe I could’ve moved some stuff around for a few nights. But I really don’t think it’s fair to expect me to dismantle my entire setup just because someone didn’t want to sleep on a perfectly good pull-out. I have a right to my space too, right?

Was he being selfish, or was his daughter ungrateful?

