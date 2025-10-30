Man Who Claims To Be A Secret Shopper Wants A Job At A Retail Store, But The Assistant Manager Shuts Him Down

Imagine being a young woman and slightly shorter than average height, but you’re also a hard worker who is currently the assistant manager at a retail store. Would you feel insulted if a customer commented on your looks instead of taking you seriously?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and she is not going to take any nonsense from this annoying fake secret shopper.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The not so Secret Shopper I’ve recently been promoted to the Assistant Manager position at my store after about a year there. I take pride in this, because I get to handle the “can I speak to the manager” card. Last week, I was in the backroom filling out paperwork in place of my boss, who was out for the day. My associate, D (bless his heart), popped his head in and said “There’s a guy asking for the manager.” He looked a little flustered, so I asked him for more detail. “He wants a job here for the discounts.”

But there was another important thing to know about this guy.

Odd. As I got up to go to the front, D added, “He’s a secret shopper.” Now my bs-meter was ticking. I walked up front to greet the idiot that scared my associate. I reached the front counter and saw before me a guy with the douchiest smug grin on his tan face. Gelled hair, underarmour jacket, the works. “Are you the manager?” He asked.

She was polite, but he was quite patronizing.

You asked for me, didn’t you? I put on my professional face and replied, “I’m afraid he’s out today but I’m more than capable of helping you.” “Aren’t you a cute little thing!” OH HELL NO

She is a hard worker not “cute.”

Some background: I’m a 5’1″ 20 year old girl. I had to work my butt off proving myself to the grumpy old men that frequent the store and gaining respect, and I did not get the position I did by being a “cute little thing”. He continued to spout bs, saying he was a secret shopper who made 50k a year and he wanted a job with cool discounts and minimal hours. I had no time to deal with this guy so I rattled off the website to him in the saltiest manner my job allowed and effectively shut down his fun.

She doesn’t think he’s really a secret shopper.

After we shooed him out, D was worried he’d get written up, so I assured him that Mr. Secret Shopper wasn’t legit and educated him on spotting actual secret shoppers. I told him to let me know if he shows up again. Noone gets to push around my coworkers and look down on me.

I’m glad she was able to get rid of that customer without too much drama. Even with that brief interaction, it’s clear that he’d be a horrible coworker.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She really should’ve just answered, “yes.”

Another person complains about a secret shopper.

This woman knows how it feels to be young, short and not taken seriously.

That was the wrong thing to say.

Commenting on an employee’s looks is not going to get you what you want.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.