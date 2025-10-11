Man’s Apartment Includes A Reserved Parking Spot, But A Stranger Keeps Illegally Parking There

What would you do if a stranger kept parking in your reserved parking spot at your apartment building?

If you didn’t own a car, would you let them park there, or would you want them to move their car?

WIBTA: Someone stole my parking space So I (24m) recently brought an apartment in the center of a medium sized city around 6 months ago. One of the reasons why I chose it was because of the dedicated parking. It’s off the street and private property (clearly marked) but there’s nothing physically stopping people from parking there. Recently (as the title suggests) someone has begun parking in my space, I wasn’t sure if they were from the same building or not so I put a message on the building group chat (which everyone’s in) and no one knew the car.

Now I don’t actually own a car and don’t really use the space but I might one day and when some of my friends/family visit me they drive here and having that space is handy. Because of this I put a note on their car explaining how they’re not allowed to park there and should really move. This was a month ago and nothing had changed.

I had some family wanting to visit in a week or so and the car is still there. There is a policy where if a car is not registered to a space/building and the owner of the parking space wants it gone then the company managing the parking area can remove the car. Would this be too extreme, or is this justified?

