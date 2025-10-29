Man’s Brother Got His Bachelor’s Degree In Biology, But Their Father Thinks The Degree Is Worthless Until He Graduates Medical School

A child’s milestones are a moment of celebration, no matter if they’re taking their first steps or getting a degree.

But what happens when a father dismisses an accomplishment because they think their kid can do more?

In today’s story, a man’s brother just got his bachelor’s degree in biology, but instead of being proud of him, their father made a rude comment.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA For standing up for my brother’s Biology degree My younger brother just got his bachelor’s in biology and he started medical school. My dad sent him a picture of the degree since out of state, saying ‘can’t wait for a real degree’. My dad has a bachelor’s in engineering but he never used it, and works as a truck driver.

I asked him why he said that to my brother, since a bachelor’s in biology is a good degree.

But he doubled down.

He said that it was worthless and until he becomes a doctor it doesn’t matter. I said to him that it’s not worthless and he can literally work full-time at a lab right now if he wants to. He kept saying that it’s not worth anything.

Things escalated.

I told him that his degree is worthless because biology is harder than engineering and since he didn’t use his degree, he’s the one with the worthless degree. He got his feelings hurt and said ‘why would you say that to me?’ Called me disrespectful and ungrateful. AITA?

