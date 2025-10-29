Man’s Fiancée Is Upset That He Doesn’t Have Much Time To Spend With Her, But She Doesn’t Know That He Took A Second Job To Save Up For A House

Imagine planning a big, expensive surprise for someone, like a buying a new house type of expensive surprise.

If you had to take a second job to save up for this expense and they started complaining about how busy you are, would you still keep the secret, or would you tell them the truth?

This guy is in this exact situation.

He wants to surprise his fiancée, but he thinks it might be better to tell her what he’s trying to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not spending enough time with my fiancé I’ve been with my fiancé for 6 years and lately our biggest problem has been how little time we get to spend together. About two months ago I took on a second job so between that and my main job I barely have any free time.

She’s been really upset about it and we had a huge argument yesterday where she said I don’t love her anymore and that I don’t want to be around her.

He is trying to do something for her…

That cut deep because it couldn’t be further from the truth. The thing is she doesn’t know the real reason I picked up the second job.

I didn’t do it because I wanted to avoid her or because I lost feelings. I did it because I want to finally marry her and buy us a nice little house to start our future together. That’s been my goal for a long time and I thought surprising her with the stability and security of a home would make her happy.

But it’s not that easy.

What makes this even harder is that she works night shifts so our schedules don’t line up at all. We only get one day off together and for me it’s just a partial day off. So even without the second job our time together would still be limited.

It’s not like I’m out partying or ignoring her I’m working myself harder because I thought it was the best way to give us the life we’ve been talking about for years.

He’s been trying to manage everything!

On top of that one of my priorities has been making sure we have a prenup before we get married since she actually suggested it a year ago.

I’ve been looking online for the best option so I found Neptune and plan to involve her in the wedding details once things get moving. I just don’t know if I should tell her now about why I’ve been pushing myself so much, or if I should wait until I’ve saved enough to make the proposal and house a reality.

He was hoping to surprise her.

I feel like if I told her now she’d understand better and wouldn’t think I don’t care about her, but part of me also wanted it to be a surprise like a big reveal I did all this so we could get married and have a home together.

Now I’m wondering if keeping it to myself has just made her feel lonely and unloved and maybe that was selfish of me. AITA for not telling my fiancée the real reason I got a second job?

Planning a surprise can be nice, but if she knows the truth, she probably won’t be upset anymore. What should he do?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user thinks this guy isn’t doing the right thing!

This user advices the guy to communicate with his fiancée as soon as possible.

This user believes this guy has made a huge mistake!

This user thinks this guy is being childish with his surprises!

This user knows this guy needs to grow up!

If he doesn’t speak up, they might break up.

