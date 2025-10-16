Man’s Friend Borrowed His Camera To Take Pictures At The Beach, But When The Camera Broke After Getting Wet, She Refused To Help Him Pay For A Replacement

If you let someone borrow something and they accidentally break it, would you expect them to replace the item, or would you forgive and forget?

AITA for expecting my friend to help cover the cost of my broken camera? I (19M) was at the beach with a large group of friends, including a close friend (19F) I’ve known for about a year and a half. We were swimming, eating, talking, and taking photos. She asked if she could use my Fujifilm camera. I was hesitant but agreed.

She went down by the shoreline to take photos of two of our other friends (who are dating). While shooting, a wave came up and knocked all three into the water. My camera was soaked. I tried everything when I got home, but it was destroyed.

A day passes, then two, and I receive no text or call. I eventually messaged her asking to help me pay at least half of the replacement/repair cost, around $1000. She responded, “Don’t think it’s my fault. I was just taking pictures of them, and this could have happened to anyone else, but it just so had to happen as I was the one holding the camera. I said I was sorry about what happened, but that’s just because I felt bad about it. Will ask mom about getting the payment, as I do not have the money to support that as of now.” After texts back and forth, her point was that since I handed her something of mine, I’m 100% liable. She also said her family can’t afford this, and her mother will NOT help and agrees with her.

I understood money is an issue, so I reassured her I wasn’t asking right now, but in the future. She then said she was considering ending the friendship, claiming MY TRUE PERSONALITY was showing, and I put her in an uncomfortable position. She told me she’d be willing to pay about $200-$250, and the rest ($250) she’d ask my two friends to help cover. She ended up distancing herself, and for a while, it felt like our friendship was over.

Weeks later, she texted me apologizing for being cold and defensive, admitting she handled it poorly, and that I’d always shown her unconditional love as a friend. She said she didn’t want to give that up over one mistake. She even offered to send me $100 as “good faith” and figure out how to pay me back later. I responded it was never really about the money and told her not to worry if she couldn’t afford it. I admitted this hurt because I had trusted her so much and didn’t know what I did wrong to deserve how she treated me. She said she was mad at herself for being cold, especially knowing how much my camera meant since I had already lost another one earlier this year.

I told her that if we had just talked in person, it probably wouldn’t have blown up. I also admitted this whole situation made me reconsider how I view friendships and relationships.

She then removed me from all social media, while posting on her finsta about paying bills, TikTok about making money, etc. All our mutual friends oppose how she approached this. As school season starts, she and my 2 other friends are living together, and they invited me to their housewarming, but she is opposed to me coming. AITA for asking for HALF the payment of the replacement/repair cost?

This person thinks his friend should’ve paid him back.

Another person calls the friend selfish.

She never should’ve borrowed the camera.

Here’s a good suggestion.

Another person agrees with the small claims court idea.

One way or another, she needs to pay him back.

