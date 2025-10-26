October 26, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And It’s Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

by Ben Auxier

A sound bath happening in a mattress store

I attended a sound bath once. I was doing a sort of residency in a beautiful small town in Washington state and they provided us a few local experiences, one of which was the sound bath.

Basically, we laid on mats while soothing, ambient sounds were played and someone guided us through a meditation-like experience.

I was loving it up until they started talking about how this tone healed your spleen and that tone cured your stomach or whatever. Because no, no it doesn’t.

I would have enjoyed it a lot more without the bunk. But what if I’d had a bunk BED?

Check out this video from TikTok user @mattressstoresd:

A sound bath happening in a mattress store

“‘No one wants to attend a sound bath at a mattress store'” reads the caption.

A sound bath happening in a mattress store

Sure enough, the whole place is filled with people lying on the mattresses.

A sound bath happening in a mattress store

While sound bath people do their thing.

A sound bath happening in a mattress store

“Well…they said they enjoyed it.”

✨ Our very first Sound Bath at Mattress Stofe San Diego was a beautiful success! Thank you to everyone who joined us for an evening of deep relaxation, healing sounds, and community connection. 🌙💫 We’re excited to announce our next Sound Bath on Sunday, September 21st – the Fall Solstice 🍂🌞. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in soothing vibrations while resting on the most comfortable mattresses in San Diego. 🗓️ Save the date & stay tuned for details! #sandiego #chulavista #mattress #soundbath #wellness

♬ The Great Gig in the Sky – Pink Floyd

Many wanted to give credit.

2025 09 06 16 48 56 Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And Its Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

Is there something shady going on here?

2025 09 06 16 49 04 Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And Its Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

It’s very true to the area.

2025 09 06 16 49 15 Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And Its Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

Fielder, is that you?

2025 09 06 16 49 28 Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And Its Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

Just as long as they don’t tip the tags, I guess.

2025 09 06 16 49 45 Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And Its Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

Just remember, mindfulness meditation and stress reduction do have proven health benefits.

