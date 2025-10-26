Mattress Store Is Hosting Sound Bath Sessions And It’s Honestly Kind Of Brilliant

I attended a sound bath once. I was doing a sort of residency in a beautiful small town in Washington state and they provided us a few local experiences, one of which was the sound bath.

Basically, we laid on mats while soothing, ambient sounds were played and someone guided us through a meditation-like experience.

I was loving it up until they started talking about how this tone healed your spleen and that tone cured your stomach or whatever. Because no, no it doesn’t.

I would have enjoyed it a lot more without the bunk. But what if I’d had a bunk BED?

Check out this video from TikTok user @mattressstoresd:

“‘No one wants to attend a sound bath at a mattress store'” reads the caption.

Sure enough, the whole place is filled with people lying on the mattresses.

While sound bath people do their thing.

“Well…they said they enjoyed it.”

@mattressstoresd ✨ Our very first Sound Bath at Mattress Stofe San Diego was a beautiful success! Thank you to everyone who joined us for an evening of deep relaxation, healing sounds, and community connection. 🌙💫 We’re excited to announce our next Sound Bath on Sunday, September 21st – the Fall Solstice 🍂🌞. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in soothing vibrations while resting on the most comfortable mattresses in San Diego. 🗓️ Save the date & stay tuned for details! #sandiego #chulavista #mattress #soundbath #wellness ♬ The Great Gig in the Sky – Pink Floyd

Many wanted to give credit.

Is there something shady going on here?

It’s very true to the area.

Fielder, is that you?

Just as long as they don’t tip the tags, I guess.

Just remember, mindfulness meditation and stress reduction do have proven health benefits.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.