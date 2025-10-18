October 18, 2025 at 6:55 am

McDonald’s Customer Noticed An Employee Was Doing Everything At The Restaurant By Herself

by Matthew Gilligan

Jeez, talk about running the whole show by yourself!

A TikTokker named Janae recently posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how a trip to a McDonald’s restaurant revealed that the operation was a one-woman show.

Janae filmed a Mickey D’s worker in the restaurant doing EVERYTHING in the kitchen.

She was bagging food, cooking food, and working the drive-thru all by her lonesome.

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s text overlay, “PSA MCDONALD’S! She’s working BY HERSELF!”

The story went viral and the worker’s daughter started a GoFundMe page to help out her mom with finances.

Click HERE if you’d like to donate!

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Where the heck were all the other employees?!?!

