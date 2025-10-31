Mom Invites Friend To Daughter’s Small Birthday Party, But Friend Shows Up With Her Whole Family And Forces Extra Costs

A mom planned a small third birthday party for her daughter at a dance studio, with strict space and cost limits.

She invited a friend and her son, only to learn the friend plans to bring her twins and boyfriend too—pushing the headcount over and leaving her to pay an extra $50.

AITA. for being upset that my friend won’t show up to my daughter birthday alone? My daughter 3rd birthday is this weekend and I am taking her and a few of her friends (15) to dance at a studio. I’m allowed 15 kids and parents. To attend but the space is limited and small so I don’t have room for everyone who I would want to come like her great grandparents and so on. I jus invited people who have kids.

Well I invited my friend who has two 6 month old and her son which is 3 as well. I said very clearly to her that I’m Limit space and I can’t have everyone at the party can you sneak away for a couple hours and bring your son to my daughter bday? She said she would most likely have to bring her twins because she has no sitter . Totally get that I said fine I get that.

My other friends are jus sending one parent to attend with their kid. Now this is when the issue comes out… So I asked her this week if she will be attending I asked if she had a sitter if she’s coming with the babies. I have to tell the owner how many people I’m expecting to be at the studio. So she told me yes she’s coming and yes the twins are coming because she has no sitter and yes her bf is coming to……

So now I have to pay an extra $50 to have their whole family attend when I jus had asked her to come with her son. I’m honestly so annoyed and bothered. It’s jus a small kids party I’m having pizza but like again I’m not doing anything crazy. It was just suppose to be a fun short party so she can celebrate with her cousins and friends. Do I have the right to be upset?

Reddit mostly said she is the AH…childcare is hard, and if you invite a parent, sometimes their whole crew has to come along.

This person says what she should’ve said from the beginning.

This person points out she should’ve been more clear.

This person said expecting her friend to “sneak away” was unrealistic.

When you invite parents of toddlers, sometimes extra strollers come with the package.

