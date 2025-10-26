Mother Agreed To Let Her Son Be The Ring Bearer At Her Brother’s Wedding, But Her Daughter Felt Left Out When She Found Out She Doesn’t Have A Role

Family celebrations can sometimes create unexpected drama, even for young children.

Imagine having two children, but only one of them has a role to play in your sibling’s wedding.

Would you insist that both children need to be part of the wedding, or would you explain to the child who isn’t involved that that’s just the way it is sometimes?

This woman agreed to let her son be the ring bearer at her brother’s wedding.

However, her older daughter felt hurt and left out because she was not given a role in the event.

Now, the mom is feeling pretty conflicted about how to handle the situation.

AITA for letting my son be in the wedding party, even though it means my daughter gets left out? My brother Darryl is getting married later this year. He and his fiancée decided to split the wedding party so his side are all members of his family, and hers has her family. Darryl asked me if it was okay to have my son Carl (8) as a ring bearer. I said it was fine.

This woman’s daughter thinks it’s unfair that she doesn’t have a role at the wedding.

But my daughter Sophia (10) doesn’t have a role. She’s upset and feels like she is missing out when everyone else has some kind of part. Sophia is mad at me for letting Carl be the ring bearer. She says it’s only fair if she got to do something, too.

She explained to her that she and her brother won’t always get to do the same thing together.

I told her I’m not going to ask Darryl to give her something to do. She and Carl won’t always get to do the same things together. She’s a preteen and is too old to do anything else. It’s been tense around the house since then.

She stands firm, but some of the family members think she’s being too harsh.

I am holding my ground. But I have a couple of family members telling me I should be softer on Sophia because she’s at that age where being left out of anything hurts. AITA?

I don’t think she should ask her brother to give Sophia a role, but she could be gentler in how she talks to Sophia about it. Feeling left out can hurt.

Fairness does not always mean treating children exactly the same.

