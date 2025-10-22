Mother Asks Her Mom To Not Buy McDonald’s For Her Toddler Without Permission, But Grandma Says The Request Was Mean And Controlling

When a grandmother picked up her two-year-old from daycare, she surprised her with a bag of McDonald’s on the ride home.

The child’s parents were frustrated, feeling fast food wasn’t appropriate for such a young kid.

So the next day, the mother politely asked her mom to check in before buying takeaway again—only to be accused of being unfair and “mean.”

Read on for the story.

AITA Telling my mum off for buying my 2 year old McDonald’s on the way home without asking My mother picked my daughter up from daycare yesterday and I had spoken to her earlier in the day to confirm she was still good to pick her up. I had mentioned if she wanted to stay for dinner or not on the phone as well. She arrived to my place and my daughter had McDonald’s in her lap. I didn’t say anything at the time but my partner and I were both annoyed and frustrated.

Fast food for a 2 year old??

So I wanted to the next day and called her and said “hey next time please call and ask about buying my daughter take away before you do it?” That’s pretty much it. Well she then blows up saying how I did not take her feelings into consideration when saying that to her and how I called her to tell her rather than waiting until next time and subtly mentioning it. ? She proceeded to then tell me how if I couldn’t see how I was being unfair and ‘mean’ that I should think about it. Going on about how she can’t be a natural grandmother etc.

What the what?

This all considering 2 weeks ago she picked her up the first time and called to ask if she could get her McDonalds on the way home as she herself was hungry and didn’t want to get it in front of her and not get her anything? I am very much a people pleaser and struggle with confrontation and doing this was already hard enough but I could not have expected that reaction. Which then makes me question it all. So, AITA?

Most Redditors said setting a boundary around food was perfectly reasonable.

This person says the reaction was way out of proportion.

This person puts it into perspective.

And this person says OP did nothing wrong…even a lot of things RIGHT.

French fries come and go, but a parent’s right to set the rules should always stay on the menu.

