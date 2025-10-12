Neighbor Doesn’t Like The Sound Of Their Garage Door Opening And Closing, So They Want Them To Park Outside Instead

Imagine telling someone that they shouldn’t be using their own garage…

That’s where we are with this story, folks!

Get all the details below and see if you think this person is doing anything wrong by refusing to play along!

AITA for parking my car in my garage? “I recently moved to a township in New Jersey, into a townhouse with two neighbors in my unit. My neighbor below me is an absolute peach, however my adjacent neighbors (couple, mid 30s) unit is located above my garage.

Yikes…

It has be brought to my attention that the noise from electric door opening and closing “disrupts their entire household” and I’ve been asked to limit the frequency of its use. I’ve been pretty compliant with this request, trying not to use it early morning or late in the evening, and only when actually needed.

Get a life…

However, my neighbor has consistently texted at nearly every use to complain, including to management, most recently after using it at 6 pm. They have now requested that I opt to not use the garage at all. That the previous tenant parked in the driveway and how “most people really only use it for storage.” I explained that I selected this unit (and pay extra) specifically for the amenity of a garage. That I have been courteous and mindful of the time of day, and frequency that I use it. But preferably I plan on parking my car in the garage, specifically during the winter, especially when snow is expected.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Their neighbor’s request is completely RIDICULOUS.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.