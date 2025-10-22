Neighbor Doesn’t Like The Way A Trailer Looks And Wants It Moved, But The Police Defend The Owner Since It’s Parked Legally

What would you do if a neighbor complained that you parked in their parking spot when even the police know that the spot you parked in is not an assigned spot?

Would you move your vehicle to humor the crazy neighbor, or would you leave it where it is since you’re parked legally?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they are not about to give the neighbor what she wants.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“You can’t leave this ugly thing in my parking spot” okay sure… So every year my family goes down to the beach for the week for our summer vacation. One year, right after my dad got a new job he couldn’t take off for the entire week and could only be there for the very beginning and end of our usually scheduled trip. Not wanting my mom and I to be stranded at our condo all week without a car, (he usually drove us down in his truck and we’d use that to get around) he hitched up his flatbed trailer and we towed my mom’s car down with us, rather than wasting the extra money in gas. Once we got down to our condo on Saturday, we unloaded my mom’s car, parked it in the garage, and took the trailer off the truck and parked it on the street at the end of the row of condos. There was no reason for my dad to haul the trailer all the way back home with him.

A neighbor didn’t like the looks of the trailer.

Fast forward to Tuesday, my mom and I are getting ready to walk down to the beach when we notice a cop car at the end of the street near where we parked the trailer. My mom went to go investigate and it turns out the lady who owned the condo at end of the street called the cops on our trailer. Her reasoning was: It was parked in her street spot. It was also ugly (dude it’s a trailer) Now each condo had a garage, and no designated on street parking, and the cop new as much. The trailer had it’s tags and everything was up to date so there was no reason to tow the trailer.

The lady had a really crazy reason why she wanted it moved.

The lady comes back saying: But my grandbabies could get hurt playing on it. The cop, my mom, and I are dumbfounded. Why are you letting the kids play on something that is someone else’s property? It was like she was letting these kids jump around on someone’s car and saying it was in her spot so she could do what she wanted. My mom told the cop and the crazy lady that we would move the trailer, but wouldn’t be able to until Thursday night when my dad got back since we only had a small volvo and no way to move this ourselves.

The police were on their side.

Crazy Lady wanted the trailer moved now but the cop intervened and said we were being generous, since we were parked legally in the first place and had no reason to move. Crazy lady relented and my mom and I spent the rest of the day on the beach. Now it’s Thursday night and Dad has driven all the way to the beach right after work and goes to move the trailer. Even though its dark we can easily see the sandy footprints left by Crazy Lady’s grandbabies as well as multiple bags of dog poop. Lovely.

Dad moved the trailer, but the lady still didn’t get to park in that spot.

My dad was unamused. He cleaned off the trailer, hooked it up to the truck and moved it to an empty spot, directly across the street. He then promptly parked his big truck where the trailer used to be and there it stayed until we left on Saturday.

I hope the crazy lady’s grandkids didn’t play on the truck.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s too bad to destroy something just because of the way it looks.

Don’t underestimate a Volvo.

This person thinks they should’ve parked the trailer somewhere else.

Another person sides with the crazy lady.

Just because you can park there doesn’t mean you should.

