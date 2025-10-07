Neighbors Kept Parking In Their Designated Zone For Construction Workers, So They Called The Cops On One Of Them

Here we go again…

AITA for calling the cops on a neighbour who parked in my space? “I live in a busy street and I don’t have a garage. Finding a parking spot can be a pain, but there is a free parking lot just 3 minutes away. I mostly park there if there are no free parking spaces left in the street. No big deal. Anyway, since I’m renovating my house, I had to request (and pay for) a temporary parking permit for the construction workers and a dumpster for construction debris. So now I have a large parking space reserved in front of my house.

Even though it’s clearly marked, some people ignore the signs and just park in the reserved spot. It ****** me off immensely, but if I know whose car it is, I’ll go ring their doorbell or give them a quick phone call. Most neighbours just move their car when asked, and if I’m lucky, I get an apology as well. But all in all, I’m tired of having to “defend” the parking space. So this morning (7 AM) there was another car parked in “my” spot. This time, I didn’t know whose car it was, but I didn’t really care anymore.

The construction workers were starting to complain, saying they couldn’t continue working. So instead of trying to locate the owner, I just called the cops. The cops came, rang the doorbell of the car owner, asked them to move and that was that. No ticket, not even a warning. Just a friendly request. After the cop left, the neighbour took her sweet time to move the car. One of the construction workers had to literally ask her again – but he wasn’t as friendly as the cop. He just honked his horn until she left.

Now she’s calling me a jerk because I called the cops instead of just talking to her. Apparently, I should have known it was her car, because a duplicate of her number plate is hanging in front of her house. But it was 7 AM, I was tired and I didn’t feel like running around in the street looking for clues. Now she is threatening to call the cops herself – because apparently my construction dumpster is parked 2 inches over the line, making it difficult for her to park in front of her garage (or so she says, even though the dumpster has been parked there for over 2 weeks). AITA? I’m starting to feel like I’m becoming one of “those neighbours”, who always complains and calls the cops. And I don’t want to be that guy.”

