New Friend Loses It Over Chicken Tenders, So She Ends The Friendship After Just One Month

Can people with differing views and differing diets be friends? If you were vegan, would you be friends with someone who wasn’t vegan?

In this story, a friendship that started off full of shared animal love went sideways fast.

One night out for dinner, a casual order of chicken tenders became a moral battleground.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for ending a friendship because they’re vegan? So I made a new friend (Lindsey) and we hit it off well. We’ve hung out a few times as well with other friends. I met her from another friend and we just vibed. We both adore chickens and animals in general, she met my lizards and loved them. She also wants to be a veterinarian. Everything was great!

Sounds like a great friendship brewing.

Until we went out to eat with our other friend Emma. I got chicken tenders and Lindsey’s face just dropped and she says, “I thought you loved chickens.” I said “I do, after reptiles ducks and chickens are my favorite animals, but I’m not vegan or vegetarian.’ I didn’t think anything of it until she goes, “If you really loved animals you wouldn’t eat them.”

Oh…okay.

I was shocked and my friend Emma was uncomfortable. I said I do love animals and they saved my life growing up in an horrible home and I couldn’t live without my skink. She then goes on to tell me that she thought better of me since I wanted to be a vet and had animals but it was unfortunate how I was a fake animal lover. She even went so far to say I shouldn’t own animals if I eat them. My skink saved me from suicide multiple times so I got so mad and told her if she felt that way maybe she should make sure to only make vegan friends in the future and left.

Wow.

She has tried to text me that she was only trying to help me out by seeing the truth and I clearly hate vegans but I blocked her. I didn’t want to hear it. She texted Emma about it, Emma is on my side but thinks I should hear her out because we had hit it off so well. We’ve only been friends for a month but Emma says it’s not worth ruining a friendship over and we should smooth things out.

The friendship ended quickly after heated words about diet, ethics, and what counts as “true” animal love.

Does Reddit think they should try to fix the friendship?

This person said it’s not “what” it’s “how.”

This person says she sounds like a bad person all around.

And this person says it’s about how she made her feel.

Sometimes friendship goes extinct faster than the chicken on your plate.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.