New Mom Requested Her Family Keep Her Pregnancy To Themselves, But When Her Sister-In-Law Exposed Her Secret For Internet Clout, She Responded By Banning Her From Her Wedding

Keeping important news private is a delicate matter in families, especially during early pregnancy.

A woman and her fiancé thought they were carefully controlling who knew about their pregnancy.

But when her sister-in-law exposed the news on social media for internet clout, she decided to rewrite her wedding guest list — and leave her traitor of a sister-in-law off.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for uninviting my sister-in-law from my wedding after she leaked my pregnancy? I (26F) am 10 weeks pregnant. My partner (28M) and I told our immediate families early but made it VERY clear we weren’t telling anyone else until after the first trimester.

But despite these clear warnings, her sister-in-law decided not to listen.

Last night, my fiancé’s sister (29F) posted a story on Instagram. It was a “get ready with me” for a family dinner we had LAST weekend. She then casually, indirectly talks about becoming an auntie… She tagged me and my fiancé.

People immediately took notice and a firestorm ensued.

I saw it when I got a notification that I was tagged. I had over 50 messages from distant friends and coworkers before I could even process it. We hadn’t even told our friends yet.

She could hardly contain her anger, and in her rage, she made a big decision on the spot.

I was totally mad and called her, screaming. She tried to say it was “an accident,” that she “forgot,” and that she was just teasing. I told her she was uninvited from our wedding.

Which then caused even more controversy.

She cried, and my future in-laws are furious, saying I’m overreacting and “ruining the family” over a “silly social media post.” They say I should just be happy people are excited. My fiancé is on my side.

All this for attention — it’s a shame.

What did Reddit think?

This broken trust is pretty much irreversible.

Her sister-in-law exposed her true self that day.

Even in families, boundaries need to be respected.

This user suggests a possible path to forgiveness.

The sister-in-law’s carelessness crossed a clear boundary.

If uninviting her from their wedding is the only way to make her learn respect, then so be it.

