Niece Surprised Aunt With A Plane Ticket, But When The Aunt Can’t Travel, The Niece Asks For More And More Money

AITA for only paying the $99 cancellation fee instead of the $150 my niece asked for? My niece surprised me with a plane ticket to join her and my sister on a birthday trip. Two weeks before the trip, I came down with a kidney infection and had to cancel (I have an autoimmune disease, so it’s been kicking me).

I told my niece I would cover the $99 cancellation fee, and she agreed at the time. When it came time to pay, she asked for $150 instead, saying she couldn’t transfer my ticket to the person she wanted to take in my place.

I told her I would only cover the $99 since that was the actual cancellation cost, and that I didn’t think it was fair to pay extra to offset the cost of a new ticket for someone else. Now my niece and sister are upset, saying I “messed them over” by canceling. They also point out that I had offered to take my niece out for a birthday dinner, and they went ahead and booked an expensive seafood place without checking with me.

The other meals they assigned me to cover were also sit-down restaurants, while their turns were things like grabbing breakfast or food trucks. I feel like I’ve been reasonable by paying the actual cancellation fee, but they see me as the problem. AITA?

