Old Woman Buys A Lot Of Mulch, But The Person Who Helped Her Load It Into Her Car Was Not Expecting What He Saw In The Front Seat

Has someone ever surprised you? I don’t mean like a surprise party or a jump scare but like a situation where they tell you something, and when you find out what they really mean, it’s quite a bit different from what you were expecting.

That’s what happened to the parking lot associate in this story.

He was helping an old lady load mulch into her car when she said something that seemed a bit odd.

When he looked closer, it was quite unexpected!

Let’s read the whole story.

Tales From The Parking Lot So, I am what my store calls a lot associate. In other words, I load cars and push carts all day. Not the most exciting job, but not the worst either. Now for the story… I was called to load a few bags of mulch a few months ago into this nice old woman’s car for her. She was nice, and even fun to talk to (which was good as this was a lot of mulch to load into one vehicle).

There wasn’t enough room in the truck for all the mulch.

As I approached her car, I could see she was an obvious hoarder. Nothing wrong with that, but just wanted to make the comment so as to explain why I couldn’t see into her car. About 2/3 of the way in, her trunk runs out of space. I ask her what she wants me to do and she tells me “Go ahead and throw it in the front with my husband, he won’t mind”.

This is hilarious!

At this point I am a bit confused as to why her husband didn’t go in with her but take note of the handicap parking space, so I write it off as her husband having a hard time getting around. So, I make my way to the passenger seat, open the door and what do I see? A cardboard cutout of Hulk Hogan. Mere moments later the old woman chimes in, saying “Don’t worry about him, he’s a strong man! He can take it!” She was a real American.

That is so funny! What a sweet old woman with a good sense of humor.

That was quite unexpected!

