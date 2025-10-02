Older Customer Wanted A Woman To Make Her Bouquet, But In The End She Loved The One Made By A Man

We always tell girls they can do anything and be anything, but what about boys?

The lady in this story, at least, doesn’t think they can be florists.

Luckily, the shop owner was there to change her mind.

Check it out.

You don’t get to hand pick employees in MY shop I was the manager of a flower shop a while back. I am a woman. I had a guy working for me. Excellent with flowers, but kind of macho in appearance. Long beard, piercing, really deep voice. My office was right by the cash register area, and it had thin walls, so I heard every conversation between customers and employees. One day I was sitting in my office while the guy watched the shop, when an older lady walks in.

This is the conversation between her(OL) and the male employee(Olaf): OL: I would like to order a bouquet please. Olaf: Sure thing! You want it right now, or should I get a form? OL: Right now. Olaf: Okay. Then let’s head over to the cooler and see.. OL: Are YOU making it? You are a man! Olaf: Yes? OL: I think i would like someone with a little more experience. Olaf: I can assure you that I am more than capable.. OL: I would be more comfortable with someone other than you. Get me your manager.

Now Olaf is not a confrontational kind of guy, so he comes to my office. Full aware that I have heard this entire conversation. He gives me the “help me out”-look. I just nod at him and make him follow me out. Me: Hello! How may i help you today? OL’s face turns into a gentle one at the sight of a woman: Hello! I would like a bouquet for my dear friends birthday.

Me: Oh. Well that can be arranged. What kind of bouquet did you have in mind? A tall one? Classic rose? Maybe tulips? OL: I was thinking of a classic rose bouquet with baby’s breath… bla bla bla… She goes on explaining while I listen and ask questions a florist would ask. I give her the biggest smile I can fit on my face, knowing that she does not know that I have heard her entire conversation with Olaf. Me: I think I got all the information. Olaf, you heard all that? Olaf: Yes. Me: Good. Then I guess there is no need for me anymore. You got this Olaf? Olaf: Sure thing, boss. I smiled at the lady and walked back in to my office.

End note: She ended up loving the bouquet, and she actually became a regular customer after that.

