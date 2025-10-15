Parent Refuses To Support Ex’s Plan To Move Towns With Their Children, And Now She Wants To Consult A Lawyer

Parenting decisions get even harder when an ex wants to uproot the kids for their own convenience.

So, what would you do if your ex suddenly announced plans to move towns with your kids, despite a custody agreement that kept them in their current school district?

Would you go along with their plan for the sake of the family? Or would you stand firm and get help to protect your children’s stability?

In the following story, one parent finds themselves facing this same battle and opts for the latter.

Here’s the full story.

AITAH for not agreeing to let my ex spouse move towns with my children? I was with my ex for 13 years. We had 4 kids together, but we divorced 4 ½ years ago. My ex texted me earlier this evening to let me know that they had plans to move to another town. (I already knew about this because my kids tell me everything.) They have already expressed not wanting to move because they participate in sports in the town we are already in. We have been here for almost 8 years.

There’s already an agreement in place.

In the custody agreement, the legal residence for the kids is whoever lives in the school district. They are convinced they can just move without revising the custody agreement. I put my foot down and stood up for the kids because, quite honestly, it’s for my ex’s convenience. Not the kids’.

The ex is threatening to just do it, and now this parent doesn’t know what to do.

If my kids hated school here, obviously, I am completely on board for them moving districts. I’m definitely battling some old narcissistic wounds from my ex. They basically told me they will just move and then tell the kids afterwards, with the surprise of no longer being in public school, but homeschooled. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s so upset. What a stressful situation.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would handle it.

According to this person, she should take it to court.

This person offers a bit of advice.

As this comment explains, the courts consider the children’s “best interests.”

For this reader, she should back her kids.

She needs a lawyer ASAP. Their agreement needs to be upheld, and an attorney can help with that.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.