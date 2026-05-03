“She’s Stealing My Paycheck!” The Wild Moment An Employee Called The Police To Avoid Paying Back His Manager

When you run a small business, you often have options that don’t exist in larger companies, such as giving an employee a loan when they are having money issues.

What would you do if you were the manager of an employee who gave a loan like this, but the employee refused to pay it back?

That is what happened to the manager in this story, so when she confronted him, the employee freaked out and called the police, telling them that she was stealing from him, which got him fired.

“My Manager is stealing from me!” I had been an FOM for more or less a year at the time.

Not many companies would do this.

My Night Auditor had mentioned having some financial difficulties and now couldn’t afford a bus ticket to go see some family members (or something along those lines, the exact details are blurry now). In good faith, I decided to give him a cash advance of $200. I told him to give it back to me in a month.

And this is why most companies don’t do this type of thing.

A month went by and I hadn’t heard from him, so I sent him a quick email to make sure he hadn’t forgotten. Three emails later, he still hadn’t replied to any of them. He was obviously still broke and avoiding me. At the time, I was upset that he was ignoring me after I had gone out of my way to help him out (that is something myself and my GM had never done to anyone else before).

It is not often that someone improves their money situation in a month.

I came in early one morning to have a chat. He felt very sorry and as suspected, he was still having money problems. It had now been close to 6 weeks, so I had to give him an ultimatum. P ayday was in a week, I had to have the money back that day or there would be repercussions.

I can’t believe this is even allowed.

We obviously had different schedules, so I would rarely see him and I forgot about this issue until I realized it was now a week after payday. I sent him one last email and told him that because we weren’t seeing each other often enough, I’d be taking the money from his till and he’d have to put the money back in it.

She never should have made the loan.

I would then be conducting a count of his till the following day and if it was short, he’d possibly be facing a suspension or termination. I came in to work at 9am that day and he was in my office, sitting in my chair. Before I could even say anything, he completely freaked out and was accusing me of stealing money from him!

Now, this doesn’t even make sense.

His reasoning was that his till belonged to him and not the hotel. As I tried to explain to him that he was wrong, he picked up my phone and dialed 911… He was shouting over the phone, telling the operator that it was an emergency, to come in immediately because his manager was doing illegal things.

This employee is not rational.

After he hung up the phone, I tried to calm him down, but he refused to speak with me until the police arrived. He then took my office hostage and wouldn’t leave my chair. The police arrived two hours later. They spoke with him first and then came to me with a confused look.

Yeah, I’m surprised they kept him on this long.

I simply told them “This employee has now been terminated and needs to be removed from our property” and they escorted him out.

This is a perfect example of why companies, and even regular people, can’t do nice things for others.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the story.

Police response times can vary greatly.

He really handled the situation poorly.

Yup, you can’t expect money back from people.

It did not go as he had hoped.

I’d think this would be easier.

He is acting like he was wronged when she actually did him a favor.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a manager who tries to spread a nasty rumor but ends up getting fired instead.