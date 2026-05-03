The Signature Standoff: Why an Employee With a “Giant” Job Title Just Taught His Boss a Lesson in Common Sense

Nothing exposes a bad policy faster than someone who follows it perfectly.

So when a heavy-handed HR team mandated that all emails include employees’ full official job titles, most people had short enough titles that it didn’t matter.

But the one employee with “Operational Continuity and Transition Specialist” as his title took the directive very seriously. Vendors quickly took notice.

Keep reading for the full story.

HR said we must use the official job title on all internal documents. Every single one. This happened maybe three years ago. I was working at a logistics company, decent sized, lots of internal paperwork.

There was a degree of separation between his official title and his reputation around the company.

My actual job was basically “person who fixes whatever is broken today” but my official title on record was something they’d created before I joined: Operational Continuity and Transition Specialist. Nobody used it, I was just “Mike from ops” to everyone. My email signature said my name and my department. Simple.

But then HR decided to get involved and muddy things up.

Then we got a new HR lead who did an audit and sent a company-wide email saying all internal documents, signatures, forms and communications must include your full official job title for “compliance and organizational clarity.” She specifically called out email signatures as an example of something that needed to be updated immediately, so I updated mine.

So he decided to comply in full.

For the next four months every email I sent had my full title in the signature. Operational Continuity and Transition Specialist. All five words. Vendor emails, internal requests, replies to one-line questions in ongoing threads, the works. My signature was longer than a lot of the actual emails.

This promptly confused just about everyone he came into contact with.

People started commenting on it. A few colleagues thought it was funny, a couple of clients asked what exactly I did. One vendor replied to a shipping confirmation just to say “that’s quite a title.”

That’s when HR finally realized the error of their ways.

HR sent me a personal note about two months in asking if I could “perhaps abbreviate” for external communications. I replied that per the company policy all communications required the full title and I wanted to stay compliant. I cc’d her own email back to her in the thread. The policy was quietly updated six weeks later to say “where appropriate.”

So the employee actually knew better than the HR busybodies? Who could have guessed!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user calls out some inconsistencies in the story.

In other workplaces, small changes like this go wholly unnoticed.

Some corporate email signatures can get a little too convoluted.

This user doesn’t quite see what all the fuss is about.

The best HR teams are the ones who understand they don’t need to have their hands in everything.

If you enjoyed this post, check out a story about how a supervisor had to end up in the hospital to believe one of his machines was actually broken.