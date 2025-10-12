Parent Saw A Homeless Person Camped Out In Their Son’s Daycare Parking Lot, So They Alerted Authorities And Had Them Removed

This may sound like the most obvious statement ever, but parents are going to worry about the safety of their kids all day, every day.

And this parent is one of them!

Check out the story they wrote on Reddit and see if you think they were out of line for what they did.

Start now!

AITA for requesting to remove an unhoused person from my son’s daycare parking lot? “This morning as I was dropping my son off at daycare I noticed a tent in the church parking lot.

They’re just looking out for their son…

Normally I try to ignore those as they have become increasingly common in Denver as housing prices skyrocket but this is my son’s daycare and I can not ignore a potential threat to his safety. I ended up speaking to the management and they elected to have a police officer come escort them off the property.

They have conflicting feeling about this.

I feel bad because I know that there’s ongoing efforts for addiction support at the church that perhaps he was seeking to take advantage of (or not) but I just can’t risk an episode or needles were my son plays and felt I needed to do something. AITA?”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another reader said they’re an *******.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

They were looking out for their son first and foremost!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.