People Keep Parking In His Reserved Parking Spot At His Apartment Complex, So He’s Thinking About Putting Something In The Spot When He’s Not Home

Imagine renting an apartment that includes a reserved parking spot, but other people keep parking in your parking spot.

How would you handle this situation?

The person in this story is really annoyed that people keep parking in his parking spot, but he’s not sure if his idea about how to solve the problem is a good one or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for putting something in my apartment’s reserved parking spot to prevent other people from parking there? Basically the title. I pay a pretty penny for a reserved parking spot at my apartment complex, and people KNOW that there are reserved parking spots in the lot. They know that people pay for these spots. My complex has also made it very clear that the owners of these reserved spots have the ability to tow any cars that park in the owner’s spot.

People still park in his parking spot.

However, all of this does not stop MULTIPLE people from parking in my parking spot. I’ve come home multiple times this week to people in my parking spot. Every time I call the towing company, but they take a bit to get to the complex and usually the people move their cars by then. That’s fine, I would kind of feel like a jerk for towing someone’s car. But I don’t want people to park in my spot in the first place, because it’s really annoying to call up the towing company any time someone parks there (which is often).

He has an idea, but he’s not sure if it will work.

I also want to avoid any conflicts with neighbors if I can, especially if they might damage my car in return. So, anyways, wibta if I put like a sign or cone or something in my spot when I go out? I’m not sure how effective it will be, but I’m just trying to think of a way to get people to not park there. The space is already clearly marked “reserved” but I don’t think people care. So I was thinking something that would be more blatant so that there’s no doubt in their mind that they shouldn’t be there.

It’s worth a try. It’s his spot, so I don’t see a problem with putting a cone or something in it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks a cone is a good solution.

A camera might be a better idea.

It couldn’t hurt to try!

Who says a parking spot has to be used for parking a car?

When a tow truck takes too long, you get creative.

