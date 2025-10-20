Pet Store Employee Was On A Ladder Getting Some Stuff For A Customer, But Another Customer Barged In And Demanded Immediate Service

You encounter different kinds of situations when you work in retail.

Imagine helping a customer when another customer demands to be helped first instead. Which customer would you help first, the demanding one or the one you were currently helping?

This woman was working a morning shift at a pet store.

She was helping one customer who wanted to buy a fish tank.

While on a ladder holding a box of glass, another customer demanded immediate service.

Read the full story below to find out how she managed to juggle between these 2 customers.

Illegal Parking I work in a vet clinic in the morning and a pet store in the afternoon. This happens in the pet store. This morning my shifts were swapped, and I did a morning shift at the pet store. After downing a lot of coffee, I sold a nice lady a display fish tank for a nice discount. Yay, display units!

The lady who bought the fish tank came back, and this woman helped her.

Anyway, about an hour later, the lady comes back in. She says that her display unit didn’t have the power cord or motor for the filter. Whoops! So we find one in a box and decide to get that one down and cannibalize it. I’m up on the ladder about to hand down this box full of glass to my coworker. A lady walks up to the counter with two kids.

The other customer was in a hurry to pay for her stuff.

There are two tills, and a man is waiting at the other till patiently. Lady: Um, hello! Can I just pay for this right now? Me: Yes, sorry, won’t be a moment. Just handing this down! Lady: No, I need to pay right now. I’m illegally parked!

Everything was fine, and the fish tank lady thanked her for her help.

So my coworker went to serve her and I stood up on the ladder waiting. I apologized to the fish tank lady. Eventually, my coworker finished and came back to help. The fish tank lady was happy and thanked us, at least.

It’s great that the fish tank customer was so patient and understanding.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Go fix it, says this person.

Indeed! This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another possible response to the customer.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s another funny and sarcastic remark.

Cutting corners can sometimes slow things down.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.