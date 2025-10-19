Phone Store Worker Was Cornered By A Pushy Customer After Closing, So She Sped Away To Escape The Unsettling Encounter

Retail jobs can test anyone’s patience, but sometimes they also test personal safety.

So when one pushy customer refused to take closing time seriously, he went as far as following the phone store worker to her car after she locked up.

It turned a normal shift into a supremely creepy encounter.

Customer wants help after closing. Won’t take no for an answer. This literally happened to me Saturday. I work for a phone company, and we close at 8 p.m. A customer walked up at 8:15. The door was locked, but I was still in the front counting sales and printing some closing documents.

He knocked on the window and proceeded to yank the door and bang on the glass to get my attention. I looked up and mouthed, “Sorry, we’re closed.”

This guy wasn’t taking no for an answer, though.

He then put his hands on the glass to cup his mouth and said, “I just need help really fast.” I replied, “No, come back tomorrow when we’re open.” Fifteen minutes went by, and I finished closing. I walked to the door, let myself out, and locked the door behind me.

Turns out, this guy had stuck around — and he had gotten even more desperate.

As I started walking toward my car, this man drove up to me and said, “Look, I have some questions about this phone I just got.” I told him again, “Come back tomorrow, I am off now and I want to go home.”

He replied, “I can’t! I’m going to the Bahamas tomorrow, just look at the phone real quick.”

This employee started to get a creepy vibe, so they decided to get out.

At that point, I started to speed-walk to my car, and he sped up and parked his car parallel to mine! I got in so fast and zoomed off. I didn’t even start my playlist or put on my seatbelt.

Customers really can be unbelievable sometimes.

What did Reddit think?

Customers will often stop at nothing to bring down the people who dare to tell them no.

This boundary crossing interaction warranted some major intervention.

This commenter agrees that the issue should have been reported.

Her safety is worth more than any customer’s questions.

