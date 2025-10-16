Pregnant Woman Wants Her Husband To Spend Less Time With His Female Friend, But He Doesn’t Think Their Relationship Is Inappropriate
You’re supposed to feel supported when you’re pregnant and it’s supposed to be a joyous, time.
That has not been this woman’s experience.
See why she is upset with her husband.
AITA for wanting my husband to limit time with his friend while I’m pregnant?
My husband has recently gotten a female “best friend.”
It happened about the time I got pregnant in the early spring.
It started out with him talking about her when he got home from work and progressed to them texting every day.
It gets worse.
Shortly after that, he started inviting her over to our home to hang out. Then he started bringing her out when we had plans.
She also got pregnant.
Then she started calling him late at night having emotional crises, and he goes over for hours at a time to comfort her and take care of her.
As my pregnancy has progressed, medical complications have come up that have limited what I can and can’t do.
They started going out together to the movies, shopping, and even on a weekend trip while I was out of town.
He says they’re just friends and he can’t just sit in the house in the couch with me because he’s social and needs to be out of the house.
I’m 8 months pregnant now and she’s moving in with us (I agreed to this before the issues started).
She is over at our house all the time, hardly talks to me, and emotionally relies heavily on my husband and monopolizes his time.
Nothing is working and it’s upsetting.
I don’t want to take away her support system since she doesn’t have family around, but he’s been basically emotionally absent for me through this pregnancy.
I don’t have any friends or family here either and end up being alone most of the time.
I’ve brought it up multiple times and each time he makes me feel terrible for trying to set boundaries, saying that if she ends herself he’ll be crushed.
I don’t know how to handle this.
I just want to feel like I’m not a burden and that he actually wants to be around me while I can’t go out and do things we used to do together.
Here is what folks are saying.
Sounds about right.
Yep. Off the charts disrespect.
THIS. It makes no sense.
It’s awful. I feel so sorry for OP.
LOL I love how blunt this is.
What a hard situation.
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.