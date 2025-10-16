Pregnant Woman Wants Her Husband To Spend Less Time With His Female Friend, But He Doesn’t Think Their Relationship Is Inappropriate

You’re supposed to feel supported when you’re pregnant and it’s supposed to be a joyous, time.

That has not been this woman’s experience.

See why she is upset with her husband.

It started out with him talking about her when he got home from work and progressed to them texting every day.

It happened about the time I got pregnant in the early spring.

It gets worse.

Shortly after that, he started inviting her over to our home to hang out. Then he started bringing her out when we had plans.

She also got pregnant.

Then she started calling him late at night having emotional crises, and he goes over for hours at a time to comfort her and take care of her.

As my pregnancy has progressed, medical complications have come up that have limited what I can and can’t do.

They started going out together to the movies, shopping, and even on a weekend trip while I was out of town.

He says they’re just friends and he can’t just sit in the house in the couch with me because he’s social and needs to be out of the house.

I’m 8 months pregnant now and she’s moving in with us (I agreed to this before the issues started).