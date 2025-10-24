Pregnant Woman Wants To Plan Her Own Baby Shower, But Her Sisters Think They Should Plan It For Her

Imagine being pregnant and excited to plan your baby shower.

AITA for telling my sisters I want to plan my own baby shower instead of letting them do it? So I (F, pregnant with my first) recently told my two sisters that I want to plan my own baby shower. I texted in our group chat that I’d decided on a date, and they both got upset, saying “that’s what the sisters are supposed to do.” Here’s the thing: both of them have already had baby showers and I was never included in the planning.

For my oldest sister’s first baby, the shower was canceled because she delivered early. For her second baby I wasn’t asked to help, I was just told about it. Same thing for my other sister. That’s three showers total where I wasn’t part of the process, just expected to show up.

When I pointed this out, they gave me their reasons about why I wasn’t involved at the time (I.e. too young to contribute, not being financially able to contribute, or being located in a different city). One of my points was that regardless of means to contribute or geographic distance, it was decided for me that I didn’t need to be a part of the planning. Now they seem to think my shower has to be about them and what they want, even though I wasn’t given the same courtesy. I told them I do want their input and involvement, but I also want to be in charge of the planning since this is my first baby and something I’ve looked forward to. My oldest sister responded that it was something she had been looking forward to since we shared the news and my other sister just stopped responding altogether.

I get that maybe I’m being unfair. Traditionally, sisters plan the shower, and by taking over, it might seem like I don’t trust them or I’m not letting them celebrate me. I also realize I didn’t ask them first. I just told them my decision. Which could make them feel excluded, the very thing I’m upset about from the past. So, AITA for telling them I want to plan my own baby shower instead of letting them take control, especially since I wasn’t included in theirs?

