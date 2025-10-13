Presumptuous Customer Freaks Out On Electronics Reseller, But They Were Ready And Defended Their Products

Small business owners are bound to run into questions. But where’s the line with production questions and just straight-up not understanding what you’re about to buy?

Customer confuses me I work in retail, often shipping things directly to customers. From time to time, I get some interesting messages from customers. In this case, the following messages were exchanged after one made a purchase for a brand-new credit card scanner (these scanners need to be set up with a credit card processor before they are able to take payments):

Customer:

Yes, is this a product that is new? Because used terminals cannot be re-activated. It will say unauthorized. …Can you let me know if this is used, so I can cancel?

Me:

Hi,

This is a brand-new card scanner that has never been used. If, for some reason it does not work, I will be able to issue a refund after it is returned to me. Thanks. A day passes without any other messages, so I decide to ship it out, thinking that their concern was addressed. The next day:

Customer:

Ok, well who is going to be my processor so it will be authorized? I can’t find anyone. And if it don’t work, I throw it away. Why waste time waiting on a refund? That’s stupid…

(3 minutes later)

Well, I see a few but they all [are] requiring a long sign-up process. Do you have a direct processor?

Me:

I do not. I was only selling the physical device. I do not know anything about how it works or how it becomes authorized. Thanks. Maybe I blew off their concerns a little quickly, as I received the following:

Customer:

Why you lying? Did you take out the manual? Have you plugged it up and tested it? If so, did it say unauthorized? Because I don’t have time to play, I have a business to run, and this is a [hindrance]… Why do y’all do this? Why not just pray about it? Why get involved? That creates a backfire on what [you’re] setting up. Then, you just brought something to bother you.

(7 Minutes Later)

Send my money ASAP.

Me:

I have made no attempt to lie or to mislead you. In your first message, you asked me if this device was new. You wanted me to cancel the order if it was used. I replied that it was indeed new, and then I shipped it out. The next day you sent a message asking me who was going to be your card processor that would authorize this device that I had sent out to you. I didn’t know anything about device authorizing or credit card processing, and so I sent you the message stating that all I was selling you was the physical card scanner. You then said I was lying; although, I’m not sure about what specifically. You asked me if I tested it by plugging it in. I do not test things that are brand new because, unlike used devices which require testing to make sure everything works, brand-new devices should work perfectly out of the box. The only reason that it would not is if it was broken from the factory or damaged in shipping. It has never been plugged in and powered on.

I did some research and, in order to use this, you would need to sign up with a credit card processing company that allows you to use your own equipment for scanning cards. You would need to contact credit card processing companies like REDACTED, find one that lets you use this exact model scanner that you bought, and talk with them about how to get it set up. I do not do credit card processing. I run a small resale and refurbishing business focused on new and used electronics. If you need new or used hardware or you need something fixed, I might be able to help. I do not run a multi-billion dollar credit card processing company. All this being said, because the scanner was shipped out already, the best I can do is offer you the option to return the scanner for a refund. On your account, there should be an option to start a return for this order. It does not show up on my end. If you need any further help, please let me know.

Customer:

Thanks, OMG, you are serious. But, thanks. No, it’s ok… This kind of thing gets frustrating. I’m not sure if they didn’t know what they were buying and got frustrated, or if they were just complaining to get a free scanner by way of a refund. That “OMG, you are serious” makes me wonder.

