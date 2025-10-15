Pawn Shop Worker’s Boss Gave A Witty And Snarky Response To A Relentless Customer, And They Were Taking Notes

Rude customers are the worst because you can never make them happy.

They take their frustrations with their lives out on the people serving them.

Sometimes you can get back at them. See why this worker was inspired by her chill boss.

My former boss had the best response to an angry customer. About a year ago I worked for a common pawn store chain. I had a boss that was about the same age as me and had just become a manager when he was transferred to our store. He was always calm. Always. Even when irate customers were screaming in his face.

His technique was impressive.

He would always smile and explain things in a super chippy voice. This would usually just tick them off even more because HOW DARE YOU BE CHIPPER WHEN I AM MAD FOR NO REASON. A particular nasty man will forever be in my memory. He came is like a rolling cloud of thunder. The first words he yelled were, “I am not waiting in line so someone better come here and help me!!!!” as he walked up to a clearly closed pawn stall. Of course my manager heard him and came out of the office with a smile on his face and a friendly, “How can I help you, sir?” The man went ballistic, screaming about how we melted his wife’s ring and it was a priceless heirloom and we can’t legally do that without calling them first.

The drama was just beginning.

This was false and they were 2 years behind on payments. They just kept calling saying they were coming in to pay but never did. He also said he was going to sue us. This man continues for 1 1/2 hours going back and forth with my manager. He seemed to calm down for a second then became irate again and then started screaming “**** YOU” to my manager who then kicked him out of the store. As my manager was closing the door on him (smile never left his face, friendly never left his voice) he calmly said, “Goodbye sir. I hope your day is as pleasant as you are.” We all stood in shock for a second and then started to laugh. I still love to use that line.

Here is what folks are saying.

It does! Cool boss.

It’s way too long!

Haha I would love to overhear that.

It really is an art.

Good. It’s perfect!

Serving Karen some wit.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.