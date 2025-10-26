Pushy Customer Tried To Force A Cashier To Stay Open Late, But He Put His Foot Down And Refused

Patience is a virtue, and often, also a rarity.

What would you do if a customer tried to bully you into staying open later for the sheer purpose of helping them?

One guy told Reddit how he circumvented this exact scenario at his job, to hilarious results.

Here’s what went down.

Because we’ll be closed.

*The Phone Rings*

Me: “Thank you for calling [Store] How may I help you?”

Customer (C): “What time do you close?”

Knowing these stories, this was likely right before closing too.

Me: “We close at 7:00 exactly”.

C: “If I get there at 7:05 will you be able to help?”

Nice try, but no.

Me: “Unfortunately not, we close at 7 and our system will be shut down for the night”.

C: “But why can’t you help me?”

It really is fairly simple.

M: “Because we’ll be closed.”

C: “But [competitor] stays open later, why won’t you help me?”

Oh yeah, because that always works.

Me: “Because we’ll be closed”

C: hangs up

Some people really just think the worlds runs on their time.

Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

Many fellow workers could empathize with the original poster.



Others were baffled at the entitlement.



And emphasized the poster’s logic.



One person expressed frustration at people like the customer.



Another shared a funny workaround they used themselves.



Why do retail workers have to work so hard for their free time to be free?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.