Receptionist Tried To Stay Calm With A Demanding Customer, So Her Boss Stepped In And Ended The Call In The Most Unexpected Way

Running a business means trying to keep everyone happy, but some customers make that next to impossible.

So when one difficult customer’s request for a mirror grew into a frustrating back-and-forth one woman’s boss acted decisively to put the matter to rest once and for all.

My boss just fired a customer… 🙂 A dude called in on Friday to order a mirror. The conversation was basically, “I need a mirror X” x Y”, how much would that cost?” So I price it out, and he asks what time we close. I tell him our closing time but mention we’re trying to get out a bit early because the owner needed to go to a meeting with a banker about lines of credit, and I carpool with him. We are the only two who handle money in the office.

So the employee gets the mirror ready for the customer, but soon the customer changes their mind.

I have the mirror cut for him and get together a bag of hardware for him to put the mirror on the wall, and he doesn’t show up, which I figured he wouldn’t. He calls back today to order a new mirror just a tad bit bigger than the old one, rendering the old mirror completely useless.

So the employee reminds the customer what they ordered, and the two begin to argue.

I tell the customer that I already have a mirror cut for him, and he said, “Well, I didn’t order it, you shouldn’t have cut it.” Well, dude, you said you were trying to come to the shop before we left for the day, which says to me that you wanted a mirror that size. I didn’t know my boss would want to turn him away, so I told him to call back later to make sure I had people in the shop to cut a mirror for him.

The saga continues, this time with the boss chiming in.

He called back about 20 minutes ago, and I had my boss take the call as I saw his name on caller ID. The conversation went pretty normal at the beginning until: Boss: “Well, I don’t have guys to cut a mirror here right now, but I have an X x Y mirror cut for you.” Cust: “I didn’t order that, you shouldn’t have cut it.”

The boss sticks up for the employee.

Boss: “You told the guy that you would come to the shop, what makes that different from what you told him today?” Cust: “Well I told him what I thought it would be last time, now I know what it really needs to be.” Boss: “So how were we supposed to know that we weren’t supposed to order the mirror last time?”

So when the customer starts to get nasty, the boss does something bold.

Cust: “I don’t know what the **** you’re tal-” Boss: “That’s nice.” Slams phone down. I don’t know why I was nervous listening to it and still am a bit nervous. I hate making people angry like that, and my boss was unnecessarily harsh to that guy, but it felt good too.

Sounds like the boss was just firm enough to make his point.

What did Reddit think?

Customers often don’t bother to ask good questions.

This fellow retail worker learned long ago to never take customers like this at their word.

This commenter thought this boss was right on the money with the way he handled this.

This boss deserves a standing ovation.

Leave it to a customer to turn what should have been a simple purchase into a chaotic mess.

This situation could have ended a lot worse, but it always helps when your boss has your back.

