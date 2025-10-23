Resident Complains That The Post Office Keeps Delivering Packages Wrong, But Instead They Stop Bringing The Packages At All

Online shopping can make it really convenient to get things you need and want without having to actually shop in a store.

The only potential problem is having your order delivered to the wrong address.

In this story, one woman orders a lot of things, and I mean a LOT of things. She gets packages every single day!

She also complains to the post office that her packages are being misdelivered.

Let’s see how the post office handles this situation.

Misdelivering Your Packages? Let’s Get That Fixed! I work at a “small town” post office with over 2000 residents so we actually have a lot of customers and are extremely busy most of the time. Tbh I have a ton of stories involving wacky customers but I’ll save those for another time. This particular incident happened about a year ago.

We have one customer (out of many) who is a complete shopaholic, we’ll call her Barb for this story. She buys and buys getting at least 1 to 2 packages everyday. Our carrier at the time would take the packages and deliver them to Barb either in her own mailbox or the parcel locker assigned to her. Barb however was extremely lazy and would hardly ever check her box.

Fast forward a little bit and suddenly Barb starts calling the office saying that the carrier is misdelivering packages. Barb spoke to both me and the postmaster and we both sent the carrier many times just to confirm Barb was in fact getting her packages. One day she calls and chews out the postmaster. I don’t know exactly what was said just that she yelled A LOT and eventually said “Stop misdelivering my packages”.

So that day my beloved postmaster says “Understood we’ll get that fixed right away” and from that point on Barb would now be receiving slips notifying her that she’s has packages to pick up at the post office. And boy was she not happy about this. It was also funny to see the few times the husband came in and do a face palm when I hand him almost 20 packages.

I’ll still never forget the time Barb came in one day and got her packages and said to me “You know just because I had a few words with the postmaster doesn’t mean you have to stop delivering”. And I just looked at her smiled and said “Well we wouldn’t want to be misdelivering anything”.

