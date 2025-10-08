Restaurant Worker Was Buying Items At Walmart, But Another Customer Thought They Worked There And Got Upset When They Said They Couldn’t Help Her

News flash: you don’t even have to actually work at a particular business anymore to get harassed…

Crazy Woman in Walmart. “I was a server at a restaurant at the time and was picking something up at my local Walmart to take into work. Keep in mind, I’m wearing all black, I have a black serving apron on, and black kitchen shoes. I’m in the home goods aisles because I was looking for a basket or something (my manager needed me to pick up something for the restaurant office), and this woman walks up to me…

Another customer asked for help.

W: Hey can you tell me where the alarm clocks are? Me: Oh I’m not sure, but they must be nearby since we are in the home goods area. Maybe try the next aisle. (I continue looking at baskets). W: Why don’t you look it up for me. Me: Oh, sorry. I don’t have cell service in here, but I’m sure someone else can help you look for them. W: Do you have a problem with helping a customer look for an item? Me: Oh, no I’m sorry! I actually don’t work here haha. (I gesture to my server outfit).

Yikes…

W: I think you do and you just don’t want to help me. Show me where the alarm clocks are. Me: Ma’am, I’m sorry I don’t work here. I work at the restaurant across the street, and I really need to find this item Im looking for and get to work. W: (Screams) You are at work!!! Go get your manager right now!!! Me: (Shocked) Um, no? You can go get a manager. I don’t work here and I really don’t have time for this. W: I’m going to call corporate on you and tell them that you are REFUSING to service a CUSTOMER!!! How would you like that??

Sure!

Me: Go right ahead? Again, I don’t work here. I hope you find your alarm clock. (Grabs a basket and starts to walk away). W: GET ME YOUR MANAGER, DON’T WALK AWAY FROM ME!! Me: I AM A SERVER AT A RESTAURANT I DO NOT WORK HERE!!! She ended up following me to the front of the store and when I started to check out my items she complained to the self checkout person (who happened to also be a manager I guess) that she needed a manager to report an “unprofessional employee” and pointed to me. And the SCO person said,”Uh, that person doesn’t work here? They are in a restaurant name uniform and apron.”

Told ya so!

The look on her face was priceless, the anger and shock that she was wrong was amazing, and then she said loudly as I was leaving “WHAT’S YOUR MANAGERS NAME AT THE RESTAURANT I’M STILL REPORTING YOU”. I just happily ignored her and went about my day. That’s the first time I’ve ever encountered a Karen in the wild. I told everyone at work and my manager thought it was crazy. Luckily she said that if the woman ended up calling she’d know what was up and that I wouldn’t be in trouble. But yeah, crazy woman in Walmart.”

That was one truly crazy customer interaction!

