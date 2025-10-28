Retail Employee Chats With Their Sweet Older Coworker About Black Friday, And She Delivers A Hilarious One-Liner About Shoppers

Sometimes, the people you work with are the only reason the job is bearable.

Imagine having an older coworker who seems like the sweetest, friendliest person in the store, until she casually drops the funniest, most brutally honest line about customers you’ve ever heard.

Would you be too shocked to respond? Or would you laugh right along with her?

In the following story, a coworker recounts a hilarious conversation she had about working on Black Friday.

Here’s what happened.

Your coworkers make the job. One of my coworkers is a very friendly older lady (upwards of 65) who is so sweet and loves to chat with both employees and customers. She can be a little kooky, but most everybody loves her because she’s so nice. Anyway, I recently had this conversation with her about the upcoming holiday season: Her: Do you think I need to request to work on Black Friday, or do you think I’ll just get scheduled because everyone else wants it off? Me: You want to work on Black Friday?

Apparently, Black Friday is entertaining for the older lady.

Her: Yeah, I love working on Black Friday! But I didn’t get to last year. Me: I guess it is kind of exciting, huh? Her: Oh, I just love watching the stupid people run around like chickens trying to save $3! And then she just patted my shoulder and left the break room, cackling her head off.

