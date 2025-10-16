Retail Employee Was Shocked When A Coworker Left Halfway Through Her Shift To Walk Her Dog, And It Left Management Scrambling To Cover The Next Twelve Hours

Some work excuses are so bad you can’t believe anyone would actually try them.

So, what would you do if a coworker left halfway through her shift with the worst excuse ever?

Would you stick up for her? Or would you shake your head in disbelief?

In the following story, a retail employee finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

What is the worst excuse you’ve heard from someone who either can’t come into work or has to leave early. I was finishing my night shift in the early hours of this morning, and I saw my manager and asked her how everything was yesterday. She gave me that look of resignation, so I asked what had happened. It turns out that our trainee supervisor had gone home ill again. This wasn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last. Then, the incompetent ***** of a cashier had to go home after 3-4 hours of her 8-hour shift. So the manager had to ring round to get cover, which she did.

The woman gave the worst reasoning ever.

Luckily, the guy covering had to complete a 12-hour shift, which isn’t so bad if you are a retail veteran, as I’m sure we are. However, this guy has only worked here for a month, so we were asking a lot from him. He did fine, though. So the reason the incompetent cashier had to go home was that she had to walk her dog. -_- I laughed at that when I was told, then wept when I realised it wasn’t a joke.

Yikes! It’s shocking that she still has a job after that.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to coworkers leaving early.

At least they knew what they were getting.

This reader doesn’t like calling out.

According to this comment, you could hear the girl laughing in the background.

In this story, someone used a stock image with a watermark.

That’s gotta be the worst excuse. And for the record, they probably should’ve replaced her.

