Retail Worker Didn’t React When Hearing The Same Joke For The 100th Time, But When The Customer Insisted, She Finally Dished Some Hard Truths

Retail workers talk to a lot of people, so it’s natural that they hear the same remarks and jokes over and over again.

A woman working retail shared how one day she just snapped at a customer, expecting her to laugh at a joke she had already heard before.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

I’ve heard that joke before I am on day 8 of a 9 day work week at the farm/hardware store I work at, so my patience is wearing pretty thin. In addition to the long work week, I also live in a town where there’s a big motorcycle party every year, and it seems this year they started coming earlier, and are much needier than previous years. Because of the influx of bikers, we’ve been pretty busy, which means I can’t go hide in aisles and work freight in peace.

I had an interaction today with a biker that just confirmed for me that I’m ready for a vacation away from people.

She just wasn’t in the mood for jokes.

I’m at a check stand helping with the crowd, and I have a guy come through my line with a few things. I tell him his total, and he spews out one of the jokes I know we all have heard at some point, about the total I read him being highway robbery. Usually I would half-heartedly chuckle, but today my field of cares was empty, so I put forth no reaction.

But he wanted a reaction.

As I’m trying to count change back, this guy feels the need to reassure me that he was in fact joking, that it was a joke, that I should laugh because it was so funny, haha. Friends, nothing made me happier in that moment than to count this guy’s change back to him, then look him square in the eye and spout: “I know it was a joke. I’ve heard it multiple times. It’s not that funny or original.”

Ouch.

He wasn’t too pleased with my response, and I tried to keep my tone as neutral as I could, as I tried to just shoo him away from the registers since I had a line of people to help. I’m fed up with this week, my long 5 day weekend cannot come fast enough.

Maybe now he’ll let his friends know and they’ll spice up their repertoire of jokes.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yikes.

A suggestion.

Someone shares a similar experience.

More jokes to avoid.

This joke is more lighthearted, so probably ok.

This one is annoying.

That was unnecessary… From both of them.

