Retail Worker Tried To Honor A Customer’s Expired Coupon, But Instead Of Being Grateful, The Customer Decided To Cause A Scene Instead

Woman gets mad because we honored a sale price At the store I work at, if we have a sale going on but don’t have a product you are looking for, then we can write you a raincheck. When the product comes in, we call you, and you can come in, present your raincheck slip, and receive the item for that sale price. An important thing to note is that it is written clearly on the slip that it expires 30 days from the date issued.

Now, the customer comes in and presents a raincheck to the coworker. She comes over to me (in the back on a break) and says that she brought it in, but it’s well past expired. She asks what she should do. Our manager is on vacation, so she doesn’t want to call and bother her and ask if she should accept it anyway. I tell her it’s expired, so she shouldn’t give her the sale, but she can override it if she wants to.

I come out with her at this point. Coworker: Okay, so this offer is expired, but I will give it to you this time.

Customer: It’s not my fault you guys never called me! Coworker: I understand, that’s why I— Customer: Where is (our manager’s name)? Coworker: She is not here. Customer: Who is in the back? Coworker: No one. Customer: This is ridiculous! I’ll be calling customer service. I shouldn’t be punished because no one called me to tell me it’s in!

At this point, she’s drawing attention from other customers and storms off. As she is walking out, the coworker shouts, “HAVE A NICE DAY!” She’s quite a loud and outspoken person, so it had a bit of attitude to it—but it was still nice for her. This woman comes back in the store just to reiterate that she will be contacting our superiors.

The coworker just said okay, and we all had a giggle about it later because, like… we were going to give her the sale price. Some people are just crazy, I guess!

If this woman had slowed down to actually listen, she would have realized the employees were prepared to give her exactly what she wanted.

