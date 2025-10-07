Retail Worker Was Forced To Carry A Heavy Countertop For A Customer, But Then They Discovered The Customer’s Car Was Way Too Small To Hold It

People often underestimate just how impractical their cars are when it comes to hauling furniture.

One retail worker learned this the hard way when a customer insisted on buying a countertop she couldn’t possibly fit in her small car.

It was a recipe for disaster and frustration.

DO NOT BRING A SMALL CAR FOR YOUR BIG FURNITURE So I work at a furniture store. Technically not sales, but I do have to deal with customers at times. Basically my job is to grab items for customers and bring them to the front for them.

Returns aren’t exactly the most straightforward thing in this industry.

Also, when people decide to return things, it is my job to put them back on the shelves. Considering this is big, heavy furniture most of the time, it is very annoying. One day I get an order that has a big, long, and heavy countertop in it. I take it to the front and then go to the bathroom.

They usually include a lot of back and forth and heavy physical labor, which isn’t technically this retail worker’s job.

As I am walking back, this lady standing beside the cart I just delivered turns around and says, “Are you the one to help me?”

For some backstory, there are people in the parking lot that load the stuff into cars for the customers and, in some cases, come up and bring it down for them too. As it is a very busy day and I have to get back to my job, I say that I am not the person and they will be up soon.

But this soon became their problem anyway.

She completely ignores me and tells me to get the cart as she starts walking away. Since I was already seven hours into the shift and tired, I did not want to deal with an argument and getting a manager. Besides, the order was fairly small except for the big countertop.

But things turned out to be much more complicated.

So we go down and she goes off to get her car while I wait. Then she drives up with a small Honda Civic hatchback. Now to be clear, the countertops are probably six to seven feet long. I load the small stuff in, and she looks at the countertop, stops to think, and says, “Oh well, I will just return it.”

So back into the store it went!

So I have to bring this heavy, big thing back upstairs and then return it to the shelves all in less than an hour. Honestly, the number of people that try to take home furniture with small cars is amazing, and it boggles my mind.

All of this just because a customer didn’t think before she bought.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Customers really don’t show a ton of common sense sometimes.

Many retail workers are forced to pay for customers’ lack of consideration.

Customers really have the audacity sometimes.

When a piece of furniture actually does fit in a deceptively small car, it’s a sigh of relief.

At the end of the day, this retail worker got stuck with all that extra work with nothing to show for it but sore muscles.

The life of a retail worker is a tough one indeed.

