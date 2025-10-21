Retail Worker Was Shopping Casually After Work, And An Overbearing Customer Mistook Them For Staff And Created An Awkward Confrontation

Some days, just going shopping feels like a full-on obstacle course.

One retail worker had finished their shift and wanted to grab a few items, when a random shopper assumed they were still on the clock.

But when the other shopper refused to take no for an answer, things got rather confrontational.

The uniform must’ve changed and nobody told me I’m at Dollar Tree last week after finishing my shift, just trying to grab a couple things.

For the record, this shopper was completely out of uniform.

I’ve got my giant 40L carry-on backpack strapped on like I’m about to hike the Rockies. I’m carrying around two work laptops and my 1.3L Stanley. AirPods on, I’m minding my own business.

But that didn’t stop a rude lady from stopping her in her tracks.

This lady stomps up to me and says, “Do you know what aisle the picture frames are in?”

The worker-turned-shopper could hardly believe what she was hearing.

Ma’am… I am literally wearing a backpack the size of a small child. If Dollar Tree uniforms now include “looking like you’re fleeing the country on foot,” then yeah, I guess I work here.

Apparently the shopper’s puzzled gaze wasn’t enough to deter the rude woman.

She even waited, tapping her feet impatiently, like I was gonna unzip my bag and pull out the store directory for her. Then she asked, “Don’t you work here!?”

The shopper couldn’t even utter a sentence.

I was too stunned to even answer. I just stared at her like she was crazy and walked away.

All this shopper could do was walk away shaking their head.

Even if this shopper did know where the picture frames were, why should they have to help some random lady? Especially when she’s being actively rude.

There are some people you just can’t reason with.

