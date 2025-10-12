Rude Customer Insulted Helpful Employee, So The Employee Called The Supervisor To Have Him Deal With Her Complaints

Ugh…this doesn’t sound like much fun.

Imagine working in a retail store when you ask a customer if they need assistance, but you immediately regret asking since the customer is so rude and demanding.

That’s basically what this story is about. An employee had to deal with a rude customer who seemed to complain about everything, and I mean everything!

How are some customer’s lives so miserable? “I am a fairly new employee (3 weeks~) at a big box store in the US and I wear a blue shirt. Yesterday a customer came in and it was quite obvious that she must have the most miserable life ever the way she was treating me and everyone around her. Let’s call her Miserable Customer or MC for short. A coworker from a different department and I are talking behind the counter when she walks up to us and I say “hi can we help you”.

MC responds “yes you can” and proceeds to stare at her phone for about 20 seconds. This is when my coworker asks me to help her out since it is my department and walks away. MC: How rude! Me: I’m sorry? MC: Who asks if they can help and walks away like that! What is his name?!

This is when I knew that I was in for a ride. I proceed to politely explain I was the one that asked if she needed anything and that he was just going back to his department but that was not good enough for her. She responds: MC: On my way out I am definitely getting the manager about him! Me: Okay, I am sorry about that, but I am more than happy to help you with whatever you need. MC: I need this! ( shoves the phone in my face) Me: Okay I can show you where that is.

MC: No you won’t, just bring it here. At this point, I am more than happy because that means I can get away for a second. I grab the product and come back to ring her up. MC: NO! I wanted the better version! Me: Oh I am sorry ma’am, I just grabbed the one you showed me, I will be right back. MC: Where do they find employees like you?

At this point, my blood pressure is rising as in my professional life I have been in management positions but because I am going back to school I decided to step down to something with fewer hours and less responsibility. Trying to be the good little retail worker I am I just put on a smile and try to get through this. I grab the new product and walk back. Me: This one right? MC: Yes, finally!

I start ringing her up and ask for her phone number to search for her rewards account. She gives me the number but I see to actually sign her up for the rewards I need to get her address. MC: I am not going to get any mail from you guys am I? Me: Honestly, you probably will though I am not sure how much. Unfortunately, there is no way for me to opt you out of promotional materials. If you would like not to proceed with the rewards program I can check you out without it.

MC: No, I want the rewards but I don’t want to promotional material. Me: (starting to get really annoyed and probably red in the face but still have my retail voice and smile) I am sorry about that ma’am, there is nothing I can do about any mail you may receive, again we can proceed with the purchase without signing you up for the rewards. MC: Can you tell me something I don’t already know?!

I take a step back at this point, look at her and tell her I am just trying to help her out. Then radio for my supervisor. MC: What are you doing? Me: I am calling for someone that may be able to help you out better than I can. MC: Good. I wanted to talk to someone about the level of service I have been receiving here anyways!

I went on to help other people and about 30 minutes later she was still yelling at the supervisor about me, my coworker, and the stupid rewards program. My story may not have gotten all the small little details across but everything this woman did just came off as rude and a big “**** you” to everyone around her. I went home that night and contemplated how miserable someone’s life has to be to act like that.”

What a rude and miserable customer!

Sometimes with unruly customers, all you can do is walk away and let someone else deal with it…

