Rude Man Parks His Car On The Street Blocking A Neighbor’s Driveway, But When The Neighbor Confront Him, He Argues That He Has Nowhere Else To Park

AITA – Guy keeps parking in front of my driveway, thinks I’m being unreasonable. We moved into our house a few months ago. Parking on the street is pretty tight but, we’ve got a driveway with a dropped kerb so, shouldn’t be a problem for us. However, I think the last occupants had allowed people to park over the gates because they didn’t have a car themselves. When we first moved in people would park across our gates all the time, blocking in my car.

This happened on one occasion when I was supposed to visit my 93 year old granddad – I wasn’t able to visit him and he passed away the next morning. After that, I put a sign on the gate asking people not to park there. This has gone well for a few months. Only now, the same person who blocked me in when my grumps died has blocked me in again, this time when I needed to help my sister out with my nephew who had to go to hospital yesterday.

This person left no note to say which house they are at and I have severe anxiety so, after trying one house and failing, surveying the other houses and not being able to tell just where this person has gone. (All of the houses seemed to have space on their own driveways and one neighbour had just returned from being out so assumed it wouldn’t be them) I got in the car, opened my gates up as far as they would go and waited. The person eventually comes out after about 2 minutes and gives me a look like I’ve just pooped on his shoes. I asked him if the car was his, he said it was. I asked if he could not park in front of our gates as we have a dropped kerb and require access.

He told me that I was being rude, who do I think I’m talking to, can’t I see there’s an issue with parking on the street, couldn’t I have just some and asked. I said I could see there was an issue but that’s not my problem, he should park down the street and walk up. Admittedly, I did start raising my voice because I was extremely frustrated. He then called me immature, kept saying I was being rude and not to talk to him like that.

His missus and the woman who owns the house he was visiting then come out and also start having a go at me, saying much the same stuff – there’s issues with parking on the street and I’m being rude. I ought to note at this point that the owners of the house were the ones who had just returned, and they had been able to park up down the street and walk up. This is after the car has been parked in front of my drive for at least half an hour. I pointed this out and kept getting more abuse and shouted at by 3 people, just because I wanted to be able to leave my drive that I should have constant access to get on and off. AITA?

