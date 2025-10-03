Rude Neighborhood Kids Started Leading Her Daughter Down A Bad Path, But When She Faced The Kids’ Mother, It Became Clear Where The Kids Learned All Their Rudeness

It’s one thing to deal with rude neighbors, but it’s another when they start teaching your kid their bad habits.

When her daughter began getting peer pressured by the neighborhood kids to rack up an outstanding bill at the school cafeteria, one mother soon found herself dragged into a dramatic fight with the neighbors.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my neighbor to mind their own business. I’ve been having issues with my neighbors for a while now, and my family and I usually just try to ignore them.

My 5-year-old daughter is “friends” with their kids, and honestly, I don’t like it, but I can’t stop her from being friendly at school or on the bus. I just told her they can be “school friends” and leave it at that. I always make my daughter breakfast before school and pack her lunch.

But soon this routine fell by the wayside.

About a week ago, I got a letter saying we owed money to the cafeteria because she was eating breakfast there too.

I was confused until I found out the neighbor kids (ages 5 and 8) had been telling her to go with them to the cafeteria and eat with them. Obviously, I don’t want to pay for extra meals when she’s already fed, so I told my daughter to just go straight to her classroom in the morning, and she’s been good about that.

Unfortunately, she can’t say the same for the neighborhood kids.

The problem is, now while we wait for the bus, the neighbor kids constantly ask why she can’t go to the cafeteria anymore. The 8-year-old has even started calling me “crazy” and “psycho” right in front of me.

The kids’ mother isn’t any better.

Their mom just laughs and doesn’t stop it. The other day they asked again, and I finally said, “Please learn to mind your own business.”

Of course, mama bear caught wind of this.

The mom got mad and said I was rude to her child. I’ll admit, I was frustrated and fed up with the comments, but I don’t feel like I was wrong for asking them to stop. AITA?

Somehow “reasonable” equals “rude” in this neighbor’s eyes.

What did Reddit think?

Rudeness deserves to be called out, even when it comes from a child.

Perhaps this mom should be a little more hands-on with her rude child.

Maybe it’s time to make sure this rudeness hasn’t rubbed off on her own child.

One thing’s for sure: This situation can’t be allowed to continue.

These kids seem like nothing but bad news, and apparently the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.