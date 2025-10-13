Salesman Was Going Through A Tough Personal Time, And He Lost It On A Rude Customer Who Demanded He Do Something That Wasn’t His Job

None of us likes to lose our cool and snap on a customer, or anyone really…

But sometimes it can’t be avoided!

And if you’re having a REALLY bad day and you work in customer service, people better keep their distance and mind their Ps and Qs…

Or else!

Check out what happened when this salesman lost it on a customer who wouldn’t stop giving him a hard time.

I snapped at a customer… “I just switched companies. I worked for one cell phone provider and now I work for a third party company that sells most carriers in my country. We work out of a big supermarket location but are a separate company. The place I was working at was new, and is still being constructed. The IT guys and construction guys left a lot of work unfinished and so instead of opening our new store, we got to spend long shifts finishing the construction of our kiosk and setting up our electronic displays/getting in all the late inventory/setting up the computers and getting trained.

This was a lot to deal with.

It was all very busy and stressful but my manager and I got it done in a couple days. To top it off, the night before the incident I got a call from my girlfriend. Her father and her had been out with my son and got in a big car accident. My little boy was unharmed but my girlfriend broke her leg and her father has several breaks and is needing severe surgery. I rush to the hospital to grab my kid, drop him off with my mother, and then spend the night with my girlfriend and her dad.

He still went to work.

Despite little to no sleep and the fact that I am distracted with my families well being, I still went into work the next day. It was our first real “officially open” day and I needed sales (I work commission so I need to sell to make money. All that construction stuff I did was for free.) Now, being located in a superstore, I expected people to ask for directions for other items. Of course I helped them if I could, but I don’t know where everything is and I can’t help with, say, spills.

There was about to be a problem.

Well that wasn’t good enough for one man. “Excuse me, someone spilled something down that aisle, you should go clean it up.” “We know about that sir. One of the stores clerks has already put up a sign and is getting a mop ready.” “But you are here now. Can’t you do it?” “No, I am not affiliated with (supermarket) and just work at this kiosk. I don’t have access to the backrooms or cleaning supplies. But someone is already on it.” “That’s a terrible attitude to have! Someone could slip on that and injure themselves! An elderly person could DIE! Do you want to be the fault of that!? Someone passing away because you are too lazy! Do your job you piece of dirt!”

He lost it!

Well I was done and I snapped.

I yelled back at him, I do not remember exactly what I said, but I think it started with the car accident and went into stupid customers giving me grief for no reason and how I didn’t need that nonsense. There was also swearing and insults directed specifically at him like “Jerk”, “Idiot” etc. I do remember saying “The whole country needs etiquette lessons before they go out to shop or eat at a restaurants.” Now I have worked in retail and restaurants for most my life, since I was 14, and I have NEVER acted out like this. People get fired for the way I acted. My manager, who saw the whole thing, just watched.

His boss knew he was going through a tough time.

Then, after the customer walked away silently, my boss told me to go on break and take as long as I needed to before coming back. Not going to lie, I was so angry I cried. I called my mother and talked to my son and it calmed me down, I went to work after half an hour or so and my boss acted as if nothing happened. But definitely not a good way to start my new job…”

What a stressful first day of work!

This guy might want to look for a new line of work…

