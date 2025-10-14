Selfish Girlfriend Wanted Her Boyfriend To Sleep In The Office While Her Friend Was Visiting, But He Told Her That He Won’t Leave His Bed For Anybody

Some living situations can get complicated especially when your partner refuses to prioritize you.

This guy shares how his girlfriend wanted him to sleep in a small office space while her friend was visiting.

Find out how things got bad!

Aita for getting upset for my girlfriend wanting me to sleep on a small couch. Am I the AH? My girlfriend of 4 years is wanting to let her friend stay over.

UH OH…

Which is fine but she wants me to sleep in the office with a tiny couch. She wants her and the friend sleep our bed.

That’s INSANE!

And this is all after I finish working a 12 hour shift.

YIKES! That sounds crazy!

Why would she give his space to someone else?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this girl should just buy another mattress for her friend!

This user has pretty valid question for this girl.

This user is way too possessive about their wife!

This user has a funny take on the story!

This user thinks this guy should play UNO reverse on the girlfriend!

Someone’s being really unreasonable here!

