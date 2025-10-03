She Chose A Paint Color For Her House, But Came Back And Said It Was Not What She Ordered, So The Manager Gave Her Two Free Cans
Sometimes you think you want something, but you change your mind after you’ve tried it.
A good customer would accept their mistake. Not this Karen.
Check out what made her angry.
“Too Purpley”
I worked in one of those really big home improvement stores and we had a paint department.
I worked in paint for a while and there was nothing worse than the yoga-mom-turned-designer-influencer customer.
At first this customer was fine to deal with.
One day, this one comes in and orders two gallons of paint, same color. She gave me a chip (that was actually one of our chips, so I didn’t have to try and shoot it).
I mixed the paint, put the sample on the cover, hit it with the heat gun so she could verify the color and off she goes.
A week later, she returns with the cans, both opened, both well used.
Then she released her nonsensical fury.
She starts yelling at me that I mixed it “too purpley” and it “ruined her shoot.”
I told her I mixed it according to the code on the chip she gave me. I call the manager over and she starts ranting and insulting my intelligence, saying I must be a loser who can’t read to be mixing paint for a living.
I was super ticked when my manager gave her two free cans of paint. He then said, “It’s not worth the fight.”
