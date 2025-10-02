She Left Her Dad At Home Alone For Three Days, And Now She’s Showing How Gross Her House Got When She Got Back

It’s a sad fact of life…

Some people just can’t take care of themselves!

And you’re about to hear about a fella who needs a serious wake-up call…

A woman named Kaitlyn showed TikTok viewers how things went downhill in a hurry when she and her mom left her dad home alone for three days.

Kaitlyn said, “Y’all want to see what real weaponized incompetence looks like? Me and my mom haven’t been home for three days. I haven’t been home for longer, but, he was left to his own for three whole days and that’s it.”

And let’s just say that this place looks like a real DUMP.

She continued, “This is the state of our kitchen and dining room. This is the most tame of it, it’s his computer just left open.”

Kaitlyn added, “Of course he can’t take out recycling.”

She continued, “All his beer and stuff. More beer, left out ranch, so, or blue cheese that’s really ruined. That’s been out for at least overnight.”

Kaitlyn pointed out that her dad refuses to do the dishes.

Kaitlyn then said, “So he has run out of silverware. Let me show you.”

About the paper towel roll, she said, “He won’t replace. My mom says to just leave it so he has to clean it all up. Because I have a theory he left this ginormous mess to punish us for not being home with him for days.”

Kaitlyn added, “I think he did this intentionally to try to make us have to clean up after him. We will not be doing that. This is crazy work. This is the only thing that was my mom’s. The rest of it was all his. It starts with the water bottles and the beer cans. But this is what happens when you leave them alone in the house to their own devices. So pick your partners wisely, people.”

What a classy guy!

Check out the video.

Bro… clean up after yourself! Goodness gracious!

