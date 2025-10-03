She Let Her Friend Move In Her Tiny Studio Apartment, But One Week Later She Realizes This Roommate Situation Isn’t Working

It can be nice to help out a homeless friend by letting them move in with you, but sometimes good intentions don’t work out.

In today’s story, a well-meaning resident let a friend move into her tiny studio to help her out, but one week in, chaos has set in.

The friend’s dog isn’t potty trained and keeps picking on the resident’s dog, groceries vanish without a trace, and personal space has become a fantasy.

Stress and anxiety levels? Through the roof.



AITA for telling my friend I don’t think us living together is going to work after only a week? So my friend just moved into my STUDIO apartment about a week ago, and I already feel like it’s not going to work. Initially, I wanted to help because she’s had nowhere to live for the past few months. But since she moved in, my stress and anxiety have been way higher.



I just started a bad new job, I’m trying to get and stay sober, and her dog is not potty trained and pees everywhere and punks MY dog often, I feel like I don’t have any space to myself anymore. Yesterday was literally the first time I’ve actually been home since she moved in (been fleeing at my BFs place) and I noticed a lot of my food was gone…eggs, water, juice, bread, cheese, La Croix, oil, etc. basically all the basics I needed, and none of it was replaced. Even tho she has a food stamp card, money, and jobless – so all the time in the world to replace things or even apologize and reassure that she would replace stuff.



I get that roommates share sometimes, but it felt like I didn’t have access to my own stuff. She’s back in LA right now, so I was thinking it might just be easier if she stays there and I get her things back to her. I don’t want to resent her or ruin the friendship, but I also don’t want to feel trapped and overwhelmed in my own place.

I feel horrible because she’ll be homeless again. WIBTA for telling her this after only a week?

Even with the best intentions, some arrangements are disasters waiting to happen.

Asking the friend to stay elsewhere might just save the friendship—and the sanity of everyone involved.

Most people say NTA.

This person has an idea of what to say.

And this person says it with no sugar coating.

Some friendships need their own zip code.

