She Likes To Eat Dinner No Later Than 5pm, But Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Wait Until He Gets Home From Work

What time do you eat dinner at night?

Would you be annoyed if your partner ate dinner before you got home from work, or would it not bother you, especially if they cooked dinner for you?

In today’s story, one boyfriend is really annoyed that his girlfriend eats dinner before he gets home from work, but she thinks he should be grateful that she cooks at all.

Let’s read the whole story for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to eat dinner with my boyfriend So my boyfriend works a corporate job with kinda variable hours. Usually he’s home by 6 but sometimes he’s only home at 7 or 8. I usually make dinner on weeknights unless he has the day off or something. My issue is I HATE eating dinner late (I’m usually starving by 4pm so waiting until 7pm for dinner is not really practical for me and I don’t want to add a ton of extra calories to my day by eating a snack to tide me over and THEN eating a whole dinner) SO I often eat my dinner before my bf gets home unless he’s back before 5.

She still hangs out with him while he eats.

I keep his dish for him (usually tin foil it to keep it warm, but sometimes need to reheat if he’s late) so he can eat it when he gets home. And I’ll totally sit with him at the table and chat with him while he eats. But he says this bugs him and he wishes I would wait to eat with him until he gets home. I’ve told him I don’t like eating late and it messes with my sleep but he thinks I’m exaggerating.

He doesn’t think he’s asking too much.

He points out he’s almost always home by 6 and the 7/8pm is only a few times per month. He thinks that 6pm is a totally reasonable time to wait until supper. But it feels late to me… I just don’t feel like I should “have” to adapt to an eating schedule that doesn’t feel good to me. I feel like he should be grateful I’m willing to make dinner at all?? Like I’d be happily eating girl dinner every night if I didn’t have a man to cook for and could totally leave him to fend for himself, but am I being an AH here? Also I should mention I work FT from home and we have no kids.

In my mind, 6pm is a reasonable dinner time.

Unless she has to start work super early in the morning for some reason, maybe she should shift her schedule a little bit so that she gets up a little later, goes to bed a little later, and then eating at 6pm may not feel too late to her.

But, she doesn’t have to do that. Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Most people don’t eat dinner earlier than 6pm.

This person thinks she’s being completely reasonable.

Another person is uncertain. After all, 6pm isn’t very late.

This person is completely on her side.

Here’s another person who gets her point of view.

But, could she compromise?

She must go to bed pretty early.

